Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Shares Down 5.5%

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) shares traded down 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.38 and last traded at $27.57. 1,314,742 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 1,096,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.16.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on Arconic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Arconic from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arconic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.74.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Arconic Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy Donald Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.52 per share, with a total value of $112,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 508,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,454,280.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick A. Henderson acquired 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,296.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,737.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 12,400 shares of company stock worth $279,446.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic during the fourth quarter worth about $141,796,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arconic by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 114,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 33,554 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic during the fourth quarter worth about $3,438,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Arconic by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 571,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,019,000 after buying an additional 197,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Company Profile (NYSE:ARNC)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

