Ardent Leisure Group Limited (ASX:ALG) Insider Carl Richmond Acquires 251,550 Shares of Stock

Ardent Leisure Group Limited (ASX:ALG) insider Carl Richmond bought 251,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.80 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of A$200,736.90 ($143,383.50).

Carl Richmond also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ardent Leisure Group alerts:

On Wednesday, March 10th, Carl Richmond purchased 190,000 shares of Ardent Leisure Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.64 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of A$122,360.00 ($87,400.00).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.25.

About Ardent Leisure Group

Ardent Leisure Group Limited invests in and operates leisure and entertainment businesses in Australia and the United States. The company operates in Main Event and Theme Parks segments. It operates 43 main event sites in Texas, Arizona, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, Kansas, Florida, Tennessee, Maryland, Delaware, Colorado, and Louisiana, as well as Dreamworld and WhiteWater World in Coomera, Queensland; and the SkyPoint observation deck and climb in Surfers Paradise, Queensland.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Ardent Leisure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardent Leisure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.