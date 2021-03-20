Ares Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 334.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,233 shares during the period. Tronox accounts for 0.0% of Ares Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Ares Management LLC’s holdings in Tronox were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Tronox by 245.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 15,177 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Tronox by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 211,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,779 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Tronox by 573.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 537,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 457,924 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Tronox in the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 33,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Tronox news, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 17,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $322,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,781,785.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 14,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $278,795.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 263,410 shares in the company, valued at $4,899,426. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,801 shares of company stock worth $898,745. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TROX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tronox from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

NYSE TROX traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.03. 1,638,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,746,969. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Tronox Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $21.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.65.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.29 million. Tronox had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 7.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is 68.09%.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

