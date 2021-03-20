Ares Management LLC Has $6.44 Million Stock Position in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC)

Ares Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) by 142.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,393,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,407,594 shares during the period. BlackRock Capital Investment makes up 0.3% of Ares Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ares Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment were worth $6,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 19,611 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,747,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKCC traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $3.32. 1,020,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,003. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.73. BlackRock Capital Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.85.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.61 million during the quarter. BlackRock Capital Investment had a positive return on equity of 10.19% and a negative net margin of 160.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.05%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

