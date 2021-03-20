Ares Management LLC Invests $20.03 Million in FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI)

Ares Management LLC bought a new position in FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,043,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,026,000. FTS International makes up about 0.9% of Ares Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ares Management LLC owned approximately 7.45% of FTS International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in FTS International during the fourth quarter valued at $1,411,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in FTS International during the fourth quarter valued at $2,325,000. Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in FTS International during the fourth quarter valued at $1,628,000. NYL Investors LLC purchased a new stake in FTS International during the fourth quarter valued at $799,000. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE purchased a new stake in FTS International during the fourth quarter valued at $310,000.

Get FTS International alerts:

FTSI stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.28. 317,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,945. FTS International, Inc. has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $26.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.03.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 483,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $8,249,813.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FTS International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

About FTS International

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. It operates in five unconventional basins in the United States, including the Permian Basin, the SCOOP/STACK Formation, the Marcellus/Utica Shale, the Eagle Ford Shale, and the Haynesville Shale.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI).

Receive News & Ratings for FTS International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTS International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.