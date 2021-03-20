Arionum (ARO) Trading 4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 20th. In the last week, Arionum has traded 4% lower against the dollar. One Arionum coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Arionum has a total market cap of $186,843.41 and approximately $23.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,557.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,829.67 or 0.03124587 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $201.73 or 0.00344493 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $541.77 or 0.00925202 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $236.81 or 0.00404413 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.34 or 0.00354078 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003588 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.30 or 0.00268618 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00021154 BTC.

About Arionum

Arionum (CRYPTO:ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com. The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Buying and Selling Arionum

