Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Stock Position Lowered by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,091 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AWI. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AWI. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.91.

NYSE AWI opened at $94.83 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $96.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $238.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.43 million. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 49.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.57%.

In related news, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 15,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $1,385,133.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,880.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $416,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,748,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,534 shares of company stock worth $3,032,418. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

