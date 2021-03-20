Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Cut to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) was downgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $138.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AJG. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.53.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $121.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $66.04 and a one year high of $129.12. The company has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $729,752.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,421 shares in the company, valued at $4,848,742.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $50,797.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,347,482.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,191 shares of company stock worth $847,537 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after buying an additional 78,599 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 29.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 88,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,682,000 after purchasing an additional 13,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.