Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Hits New 12-Month High at $24.80

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$24.80 and last traded at C$10.49, with a volume of 345749 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.50.

AX.UN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.25 to C$11.85 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.42.

The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 425.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.01.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN)

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

