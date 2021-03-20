Arweave Market Cap Hits $719.65 Million (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last week, Arweave has traded 51.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $719.65 million and approximately $18.07 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for $21.55 or 0.00036232 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00051503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00013915 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $389.01 or 0.00654039 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00069699 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00024505 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00034336 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org.

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

