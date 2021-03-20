Ascot Resources’ (AOT) Strong-Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their strong-buy rating on shares of Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a C$2.00 price objective on the stock.

AOT stock opened at C$1.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$294.81 million and a PE ratio of -34.19. Ascot Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.47 and a 1 year high of C$1.63.

About Ascot Resources

Ascot Resources Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. Its flagship property is the Premier-Dilworth project located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and other base metal deposits.

