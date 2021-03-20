Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) CFO Deric S. Eubanks Sells 3,128 Shares

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 3,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $27,901.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ashford stock opened at $10.91 on Friday. Ashford Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $16.36. The company has a market capitalization of $27.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.98.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.24. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 30.42% and a negative net margin of 60.48%. On average, analysts expect that Ashford Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Ashford from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashford from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its position in Ashford by 209.4% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 32,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 22,263 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ashford by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Ashford during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 11.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(AMEX:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

