Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.93

Astronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ATROB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.93 and last traded at $18.91, with a volume of 795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.54.

The firm has a market capitalization of $566.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.52.

Astronics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATROB)

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

