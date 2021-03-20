At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reissued their neutral rating on shares of At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HOME. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on At Home Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.28.

Get At Home Group alerts:

NYSE HOME opened at $33.08 on Wednesday. At Home Group has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $33.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.79 and a 200-day moving average of $19.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 200,000 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $3,136,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad C. Stauffer sold 26,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $807,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,757 shares of company stock worth $4,644,476. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOME. Indaba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 198.6% during the 4th quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,263,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,986 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,021,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of At Home Group by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,013,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,635,000 after buying an additional 457,957 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,796,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of At Home Group by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 531,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,221,000 after buying an additional 304,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.