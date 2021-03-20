Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Insider Norman Michael Greenberg Sells 5,000 Shares

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) insider Norman Michael Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of Atreca stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $83,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,865.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Norman Michael Greenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Norman Michael Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of Atreca stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $76,050.00.

BCEL stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. Atreca, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $25.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.31. The stock has a market cap of $588.93 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.08.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atreca, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Atreca in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCEL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Atreca by 723.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Atreca by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Atreca by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 13,889 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Atreca in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Atreca by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,700,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,725,000 after buying an additional 558,749 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

