aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a bio-therapeutics company. The Company is involved in the discovery and development of medicines for severe, rare diseases of physiological modulators. aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a based in SAN DIEGO, United States. “

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of aTyr Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:LIFE opened at $5.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.07. aTyr Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $8.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 15,088 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in aTyr Pharma by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 842,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 89,908 shares during the last quarter. 55.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial.

