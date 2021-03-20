Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Trading Down 2.9%

Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA) dropped 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €68.58 ($80.68) and last traded at €68.58 ($80.68). Approximately 83,652 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 324,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at €70.64 ($83.11).

NDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Aurubis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Independent Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Warburg Research set a €71.30 ($83.88) price objective on Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Aurubis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Aurubis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €67.76 ($79.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.01, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €69.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of €63.94.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

