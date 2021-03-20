Autonio Achieves Market Cap of $20.00 Million (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Autonio has a market cap of $20.00 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000473 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Autonio has traded up 19.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $271.44 or 0.00457067 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.52 or 0.00066549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.32 or 0.00140298 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00060107 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $391.85 or 0.00659838 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.43 or 0.00074817 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,146,762 coins. The official website for Autonio is auton.io. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

