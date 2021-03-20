Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Avast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Avast in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Avast in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Avast in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVASF opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.86. Avast has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $7.95.

Avast Company Profile

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

