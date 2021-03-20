Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Bioservices from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Avid Bioservices from $12.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

CDMO stock opened at $18.03 on Tuesday. Avid Bioservices has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $22.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.30 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.67.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.20%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark R. Bamforth acquired 126,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $2,290,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 270.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 58.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

