B. Riley Boosts Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) Price Target to $14.00

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Select Interior Concepts’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Select Interior Concepts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

NASDAQ SIC opened at $8.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day moving average of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $204.60 million, a PE ratio of -57.29 and a beta of 2.70. Select Interior Concepts has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $10.60.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.15). Select Interior Concepts had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. As a group, analysts predict that Select Interior Concepts will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Select Interior Concepts by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 371,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 875.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 14,238 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Select Interior Concepts in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Plaisance Capital LLC bought a new position in Select Interior Concepts in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,057,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,195,000 after buying an additional 18,441 shares during the period. 50.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Select Interior Concepts

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

