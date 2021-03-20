Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 539 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 2,645.2% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.65.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $31.09 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $16.58 and a 52-week high of $34.81. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.99 and its 200 day moving average is $30.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Read More: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.