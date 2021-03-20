Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $1.56 Million Holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 32.3% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,430,000 after purchasing an additional 244,047 shares in the last quarter. CMC Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,998,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,561,000. Signify Wealth acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $23,187,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at $12,379,000.

VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $233.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.53. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $99.92 and a 52-week high of $258.59.

