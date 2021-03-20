Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $1.81 Million Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,765 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,319,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,257,000 after purchasing an additional 470,657 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 75.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 829,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,461,000 after purchasing an additional 356,600 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,264,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 843,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,314,000 after purchasing an additional 205,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,514,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SHYG stock opened at $45.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.90. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $45.75.

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.