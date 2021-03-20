Baird Financial Group Inc. Invests $1.40 Million in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF)

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of TCF Financial by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of TCF Financial by 331.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on TCF shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TCF Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In other news, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 22,774 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $1,092,468.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,559,326.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Klein sold 4,661 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $229,041.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,319 shares of company stock worth $2,848,757 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCF opened at $47.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.01. TCF Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $50.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $508.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.62 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 10.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TCF Financial Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is 34.74%.

TCF Financial Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF).

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.