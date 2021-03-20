Bamco Inc. NY Buys 301,500 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 135.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524,691 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,500 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 1.32% of Cryoport worth $23,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 12,004 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,316,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,454 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,925 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,556 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 24,246 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cryoport stock opened at $53.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a current ratio of 16.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -91.78 and a beta of 1.23. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.62 and a 52-week high of $84.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.79.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $48.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.96 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 55.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 426.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 13,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $734,938.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,754.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $231,893.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,180,923.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CYRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Cryoport Profile

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

