Bamco Inc. NY Grows Stock Holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 522,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $30,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 753.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael J. Pellini sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 6,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $377,825.80. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,459,870 shares of company stock worth $77,475,465. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADPT opened at $41.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -44.09 and a beta of 0.35. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a one year low of $20.16 and a one year high of $71.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.57.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $30.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.08 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. Research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

ADPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

