Bamco Inc. NY Grows Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Okta were worth $16,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 6,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.81, for a total value of $1,436,011.56. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.89, for a total value of $12,594,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,543,896.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,208 shares of company stock valued at $37,353,380 over the last ninety days. 12.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $213.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $259.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.89. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.69 and a 1 year high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.45.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

