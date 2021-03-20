Bamco Inc. NY Has $18.28 Million Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Bamco Inc. NY lowered its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Qualys were worth $18,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Qualys by 67.2% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Northland Securities downgraded Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.80.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $100.77 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.24 and a 12 month high of $148.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.70 and a 200-day moving average of $104.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65 and a beta of 0.79.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,141 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.76, for a total transaction of $382,448.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,325,866.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra E. Bergeron sold 1,271 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $165,662.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,257.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,912 shares of company stock valued at $3,763,470. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

