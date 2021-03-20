Bamco Inc. NY Purchases 42,163 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,163 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Prologis were worth $25,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,214,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,595,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,816 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 8.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,054,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,694,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,834 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,907,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $887,710,000 after acquiring an additional 329,729 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,400,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000,000 after acquiring an additional 250,106 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,085,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,709,000 after acquiring an additional 192,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of PLD opened at $100.38 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $112.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.02. The firm has a market cap of $74.23 billion, a PE ratio of 44.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PLD shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.77.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.