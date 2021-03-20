Bamco Inc. NY Purchases 61,077 Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,077 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.28% of Vroom worth $14,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Vroom by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,868,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599,391 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vroom by 229.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,068,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528,678 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Vroom by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,319,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,659 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vroom in the 4th quarter valued at $28,501,000. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vroom by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,170,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,583,000 after purchasing an additional 544,451 shares during the period. 37.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vroom alerts:

Shares of Vroom stock opened at $36.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.09. Vroom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.96 and a 12-month high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $405.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.20 million. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Vroom from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Vroom in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.92.

In other Vroom news, CFO David K. Jones sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $1,038,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,258.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patricia Moran sold 29,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,459,233 shares of company stock valued at $54,417,468 in the last quarter.

Vroom Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.