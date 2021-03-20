Bamco Inc. NY Purchases Shares of 1,750,000 SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD)

Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,720,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SOC Telemed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,578,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SOC Telemed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,281,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SOC Telemed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,386,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SOC Telemed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,291,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SOC Telemed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,352,000. Institutional investors own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Get SOC Telemed alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on TLMD. Benchmark began coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of SOC Telemed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLMD opened at $7.25 on Friday. SOC Telemed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $12.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.79.

SOC Telemed Profile

SOC Telemed, Inc provides telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals, health systems, post-acute providers, physician networks, and value-based care organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD).

Receive News & Ratings for SOC Telemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOC Telemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.