Banano (BAN) Price Hits $0.0119 on Exchanges

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. During the last seven days, Banano has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar. One Banano coin can currently be bought for $0.0119 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Banano has a market capitalization of $14.38 million and approximately $56,031.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $265.86 or 0.00452896 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00064952 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00051264 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00014344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.51 or 0.00140548 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.25 or 0.00639242 BTC.

Banano Profile

BAN is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,454,067 coins and its circulating supply is 1,209,240,183 coins. Banano’s official website is banano.cc. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

