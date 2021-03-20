BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.35

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.35 and last traded at $35.05, with a volume of 1848 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.97.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.50.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $255.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 14,741 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 2.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 226,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 5.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 371,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after purchasing an additional 20,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile (NYSE:BXS)

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

