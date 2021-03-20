Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 42,728 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 143,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,728 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $12,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 194.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,154,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,144,000 after acquiring an additional 762,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arvinas by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,815,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,142,000 after purchasing an additional 497,210 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the third quarter worth about $7,083,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth about $21,907,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ian Taylor sold 894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $69,240.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,160,295.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 44,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,466,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 860,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,759,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,189 shares of company stock worth $9,175,627 over the last three months. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $66.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.21 and its 200 day moving average is $50.58. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $92.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.15 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.21). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%. The business had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $58.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush increased their price target on Arvinas from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Arvinas from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Arvinas from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arvinas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

