Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 410,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,508 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.01% of Ultra Clean worth $12,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 764.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 19,785.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 51.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 71.8% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 10,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 4,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $154,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,438 shares in the company, valued at $4,044,644. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 10,000 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $780,534 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Ultra Clean from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultra Clean currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

UCTT stock opened at $52.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.82, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.79 and a 1-year high of $59.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $369.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.40 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.22%. As a group, analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

