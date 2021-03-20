Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $12.57 Million Stock Position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 725,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,299 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment were worth $12,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MNR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,711 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $193,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 803,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,129,000 after acquiring an additional 113,744 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 2.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 161,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 21.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

NYSE MNR opened at $17.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -35.64 and a beta of 0.78. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $18.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.89.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.19. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is an increase from Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

