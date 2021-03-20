Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,364,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 412,366 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.26% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $12,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 18,354 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 210,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 89,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 9,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.88.

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $7.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 3.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.98. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $220.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.04 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 56.10% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -8.08%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.