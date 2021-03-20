Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 14,211 Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,211 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $13,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in FB Financial by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB Financial stock opened at $47.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.06. FB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $49.62.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $165.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.37 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 12.36%. Research analysts predict that FB Financial Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 15.55%.

FBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.79.

In other news, insider Timothy L. Johnson sold 10,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $476,235.00. Also, Director James W. Iv Cross sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $65,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,108,560.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,215 shares of company stock worth $670,317. 45.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

