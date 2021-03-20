Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 29,849 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,035,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,849 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.46% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $13,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APLE. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 41.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Howard E. Woolley bought 1,915 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $29,988.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,988.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APLE stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.12 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.31.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 0.26%.

APLE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple Hospitality REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

