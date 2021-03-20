BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) to report earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for BankUnited’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.63. BankUnited reported earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 327.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full-year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $228.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.10 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%.

BKU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BankUnited from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BankUnited has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.15.

In other BankUnited news, Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $148,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,111.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $150,257.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,508.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,504,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 16,888 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,004,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,953,000 after buying an additional 311,839 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,956,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,618,000 after buying an additional 219,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter worth approximately $664,000. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKU traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.86. 1,870,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,359. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.52 and its 200-day moving average is $32.16. BankUnited has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

