Barclays Increases United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target to $255.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price target upped by Barclays from $190.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the construction company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of United Rentals to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on United Rentals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut United Rentals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of United Rentals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $209.21.

United Rentals stock opened at $316.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $63.77 and a 12-month high of $330.79.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $460,895.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,315.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,257. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URI. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 4.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,568,000 after acquiring an additional 7,919 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 367.1% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 12,093 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 69,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,103,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 4.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

