Barclays PLC Buys 864 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Materion were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTRN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,409,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,239,000 after buying an additional 109,333 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,028,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,524,000 after buying an additional 46,978 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 702,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,766,000 after buying an additional 24,760 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 444,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,125,000 after buying an additional 151,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 500.8% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 299,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,089,000 after buying an additional 249,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MTRN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of NYSE:MTRN opened at $69.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.84 and a beta of 1.47. Materion Co. has a 12 month low of $29.70 and a 12 month high of $80.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.59 and its 200 day moving average is $61.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Materion had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 7.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.42%.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

