Barclays PLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRYS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 108.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 10.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 5.7% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 25,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 6.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 7.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,196,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,527,000 after buying an additional 87,936 shares during the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $76.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.73 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.59. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.61 and a 1-year high of $87.29.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

