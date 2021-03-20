Barclays PLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,439 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBI. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,626,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,396,000 after purchasing an additional 617,005 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 364.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 618,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,551,000 after purchasing an additional 484,927 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 511,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,567,000 after purchasing an additional 281,785 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the 3rd quarter worth $2,188,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,499,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,786,000 after buying an additional 120,509 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 5,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $117,742.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Taryn R. Owen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $315,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,249.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TrueBlue from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded TrueBlue from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Northcoast Research downgraded TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TrueBlue from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

TrueBlue stock opened at $21.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $768.98 million, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.70. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.18 and a 12 month high of $22.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.60.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $518.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

