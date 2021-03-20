Barclays PLC Purchases 38,068 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 312.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,068 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. Azora Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 597,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,980,000 after buying an additional 368,518 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter worth $6,773,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,422,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,242,000 after purchasing an additional 206,708 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 343,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,157,000 after purchasing an additional 191,600 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 505,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,982,000 after purchasing an additional 143,522 shares during the period. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JHG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.50 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Janus Henderson Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.32.

Shares of JHG stock opened at $32.13 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $35.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 73.02, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.40.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.43 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 58.30%.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.