Barclays PLC Sells 7,763 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,763 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RAMP. FMR LLC lifted its position in LiveRamp by 7,200.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after purchasing an additional 450,445 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,572,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 433.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 32,868 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 50,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,239,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,159,000 after acquiring an additional 266,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jerry C. Jones sold 34,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $2,551,640.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,235,769.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James F. Arra sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $727,415.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,147,975.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,518 shares of company stock worth $3,291,673. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RAMP shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.73.

Shares of LiveRamp stock opened at $53.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.14. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.18 and a beta of 1.28. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $120.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.10 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

