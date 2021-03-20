Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Barnes Group (NYSE:B) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Barnes Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.00.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

NYSE B opened at $52.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. Barnes Group has a twelve month low of $30.71 and a twelve month high of $57.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.71 and its 200 day moving average is $46.37.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $289.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.34 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Barnes Group will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 19.94%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.