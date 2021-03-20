Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 707.83 ($9.25).

BDEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.28) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 767 ($10.02) to GBX 792 ($10.35) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 810 ($10.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Barratt Developments to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 787 ($10.28) price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 760 ($9.93) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

LON BDEV traded up GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 770 ($10.06). 5,978,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,106,414. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 365.50 ($4.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 889.55 ($11.62). The firm has a market capitalization of £7.84 billion and a PE ratio of 19.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 700.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 616.42.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

