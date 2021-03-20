Baupost Group LLC MA Lowers Holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Baupost Group LLC MA reduced its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,108,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 813,042 shares during the period. Atara Biotherapeutics accounts for about 1.7% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Baupost Group LLC MA owned 0.12% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $178,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 181.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATRA shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Atara Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

In related news, insider Joe Newell sold 7,000 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $131,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,896.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $35,866.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,645 shares of company stock valued at $368,852. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,578,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,252. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.77. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.65.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.22). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

Atara Biotherapeutics Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.